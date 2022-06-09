Hawaii Island man charged with murder, attempted murder following string of apparently unrelated stabbings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police have charged a 24-year-old man with murder and attempted murder following a string of apparently unrelated stabbings in recent weeks, including two of which were fatal.

Chito Asuncion, of Kona, remains behind bars on $1.5 million.

Police arrested him Monday, hours after discovering a body at Hale Halawai County Park.

Authorities identified the victim as 48-year-old Boyd Maygra, of Kailua-Kona, and said he had been fatally stabbed.

While investigating the murder, police said they linked Asuncion to other crimes.

They said the first was reported May 17, when a body was discovered near Palani Road in Kailua-Kona.

The victim had been fatally stabbed was later identified as 63-year-old Brian Macaulay, of Kailua-Kona.

Asuncion was also connected to two others stabbings, in which both victims survived. One incident happened May 25; the other was reported May 30.

Asuncion is set to appear in court Thursday.

