HSTA backs Sergio Alcubilla in Democratic challenge for congressional seat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association announced Tuesday they’re backing Sergio Alcubilla for Congress.

Alcubilla is running for the seat held by Ed Case. He’s a graduate of UH Manoa’s Richardson School of Law school and was previously the director of external relations at the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii.

Alcubilla was born in the Philippines and moved to the U.S. when he was 7. He’s been an advocate for increasing wages for underpaid workers.

“The biggest issue for me is that teachers have to work an extra job to do work they love. For me that’s an issue. What can we do to better support our teachers so that our teachers don’t feel like they have to leave public school education to survive,” Alcubilla said.

“I will push for increasing teacher pay and benefits, similar to how we take care of our military personnel, with an emphasis on increasing home ownership for our teachers,” he added.

HSTA says they made their decision because of Alcubilla’s commitment to working families and keiki.

“He strongly believes that our public schools need our support as they are teaching our future. He supports labor rights and unions, and as an attorney, he advocates for community members who are struggling to ensure everyone has a voice,” HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr. said.

Alcubilla is the only Democrat who has filed papers to challenge Case in the election. Several Republicans and non-partisans have also put their name in the race.

He also serves on various committees of the Hawaii Access to Justice Commission, is a board director of the Hawaii Filipino Lawyers Association, and is a past board director of the Filipino Young Leaders Program.

