Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HSTA backs Sergio Alcubilla in Democratic challenge for congressional seat

Sergio Alcubilla gains support of HSTA in run for Congress.
Sergio Alcubilla gains support of HSTA in run for Congress.(HSTA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association announced Tuesday they’re backing Sergio Alcubilla for Congress.

Alcubilla is running for the seat held by Ed Case. He’s a graduate of UH Manoa’s Richardson School of Law school and was previously the director of external relations at the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii.

Alcubilla was born in the Philippines and moved to the U.S. when he was 7. He’s been an advocate for increasing wages for underpaid workers.

“The biggest issue for me is that teachers have to work an extra job to do work they love. For me that’s an issue. What can we do to better support our teachers so that our teachers don’t feel like they have to leave public school education to survive,” Alcubilla said.

“I will push for increasing teacher pay and benefits, similar to how we take care of our military personnel, with an emphasis on increasing home ownership for our teachers,” he added.

HSTA says they made their decision because of Alcubilla’s commitment to working families and keiki.

“He strongly believes that our public schools need our support as they are teaching our future. He supports labor rights and unions, and as an attorney, he advocates for community members who are struggling to ensure everyone has a voice,” HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr. said.

Alcubilla is the only Democrat who has filed papers to challenge Case in the election. Several Republicans and non-partisans have also put their name in the race.

He also serves on various committees of the Hawaii Access to Justice Commission, is a board director of the Hawaii Filipino Lawyers Association, and is a past board director of the Filipino Young Leaders Program.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t...
F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport
Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 men indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
HFD investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
Law enforcement experts say many more victims of former Honolulu Police officer Mason Jordan...
Experts: Sex crimes case against ex-HPD officer might be ‘tip of the iceberg’

Latest News

As drought worsens in Hawaii, experts warn of increased threat of wildfires
Dozens of people rallied against HB1567 at the capitol Tuesday. They're urging the governor to...
County mayors to Ige: Veto measure that would do away with bail for many non-violent offenders
Mazie Hirono at Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on June 7, 2022.
Hirono urges action on gun safety at national level ... and points to Hawaii as a model
Generic Image
Body of 48-year-old found at a Kailua-Kona park; police investigating