‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.

Security cameras captured the image around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo.

The zoo staff discovered the odd photo while going through security cameras.

The city is encouraging the public to submit ideas for what the figure could be in the spirit of fun and curiosity.

“We’d love to hear feedback from the community on what they think it might be. It’s a very unique picture, and we’re excited to see what the community thinks. The photo is absolutely real,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Recreation with the City of Amarillo.

For now, the strange visitor is referred to as a UAO - Unidentified Amarillo Object.

If you have an idea on what this object could be, leave a comment below:

What do YOU think this "Unidentified Amarillo Object" is that was seen at the Amarillo Zoo? Posted by NewsChannel10 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.