Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Project Hokulani students are coding a new future, starting with self-driving cars

Project Hokulani is a partnership between UH Manoa and the company Oceanit.
By Matthew Fairfax
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:32 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-tech summer school program is hoping to get more Native Hawaiian students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

They can learn a variety of skills, like coding cars to drive autonomously.

Project Hokulani is a partnership between UH Manoa and the company Oceanit.

Statistics show that only 35% of Native Hawaiian students enrolled in college after high school graduation in 2020, compared to 44% in 2019.

Program participants said it presents an opportunity for those often overlooked.

“To have more people come into it, especially Native Hawaiians, and people who typically are not recognized in STEM fields, it’s like showing other students and other people who live here that you can achieve the same things,” said Alice Goldberg, a recent UH Manoa graduate.

Robert Young, the Project Hokulani Site Coordinator, said the program has immense long-term potential.

“In general, I think it’s important to be exposed to different fields of STEM, especially at a younger age, because you never really know what might spark your interest and it could really lead to a fulfilling career,” Young said.

Internships this year were only available on Oahu and Hawaii. Project Hokulani is expanding to Lanai, Kauai, and Molokai next year. The deadline to apply is June 17.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 men indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t...
F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
HFD investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
Law enforcement experts say many more victims of former Honolulu Police officer Mason Jordan...
Experts: Sex crimes case against ex-HPD officer might be ‘tip of the iceberg’
Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses

Latest News

Dozens of people rallied against HB1567 at the capitol Tuesday. They're urging the governor to...
County mayors to governor: Veto measure that would do away with bail for many non-violent offenders
Bully's Burger stand in Kanaio.
Extended Hana road closure stir concerns for Maui residents, some small businesses
They alleged that the new short-term rental law is unfair. The city says it will defend the...
Short-term operators file lawsuit against City for ‘unconstitutional’ rental law
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice weather, winds will be light to moderate this week- soak it all in and enjoy!