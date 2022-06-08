Project Hokulani students are coding a new future, starting with self-driving cars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-tech summer school program is hoping to get more Native Hawaiian students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

They can learn a variety of skills, like coding cars to drive autonomously.

Project Hokulani is a partnership between UH Manoa and the company Oceanit.

Statistics show that only 35% of Native Hawaiian students enrolled in college after high school graduation in 2020, compared to 44% in 2019.

Program participants said it presents an opportunity for those often overlooked.

“To have more people come into it, especially Native Hawaiians, and people who typically are not recognized in STEM fields, it’s like showing other students and other people who live here that you can achieve the same things,” said Alice Goldberg, a recent UH Manoa graduate.

Robert Young, the Project Hokulani Site Coordinator, said the program has immense long-term potential.

“In general, I think it’s important to be exposed to different fields of STEM, especially at a younger age, because you never really know what might spark your interest and it could really lead to a fulfilling career,” Young said.

Internships this year were only available on Oahu and Hawaii. Project Hokulani is expanding to Lanai, Kauai, and Molokai next year. The deadline to apply is June 17.

