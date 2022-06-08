Man critically injured after early-morning crash on H-1 westbound near Waikele exit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured in a crash on the H-1 Freeway early Wednesday, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Waikele off-ramp.

EMS and Honolulu police were both on scene.

Westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Authorities have not released further details.

