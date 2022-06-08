Tributes
Man critically injured after early-morning crash on H-1 westbound near Waikele exit

Your top local headlines for June 8, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured in a crash on the H-1 Freeway early Wednesday, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Waikele off-ramp.

EMS and Honolulu police were both on scene.

Westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Authorities have not released further details.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

