PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ catches up with ‘first At Four’ Anchor Mark Carpenter

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
Hawaii News Now's "Overtime" podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest installment of the “HNN Overtime” podcast, Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner catch up with Hawaii News Now ‘First at Four’ anchor Mark Carpenter.

The boys talk story with Mark about his start in news and as a sportscaster in Hawaii and California. From Super Bowls to NBA Finals, plus a breakdown of the 2022 finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma softball to Women’s College World Series Finals