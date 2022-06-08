Tributes
New tour shows Pearl Harbor attack from unique angle ... 5 stories high

Billy V explores the newly-opened Ford Island Control Tower and speaks with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum executive director about its historical importance
By Krista Rados
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in almost 10 years, the Ford Island Control Center is now open to visitors after a major $7 million renovation.

The new “Top of the Tower” guided tour allows for 12-person groups to take a trip to the top of the control center and observe the 360-degree view from above.

From 168 feet high, the windows showcase views of Battleship Row, the Ford Island runway, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and more.

Rod Bengston, director of Exhibits, Restoration and Curatorial Services, showed Hawaii News Now the renovations on Wednesday morning.

Bengston said the project began in 2012 and now contains about 53 tons of steel to reinforce and make it stable.

He also said that the idea of the tour was to be an intimate learning experience with small groups and their tour guides.

Once at the top, there are about 12 historic posters lining the windows to show visitors what the airfield looked like one day after the attack.

“The Ford Island Control Tower stands as a symbol of resilience and peace, standing watch over this hallowed ground,” said Elissa Lines, executive director of Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in a press release. “It’s time for the world to witness Pearl Harbor from an aerial perspective.”

The tour also includes access to the “Preserving our National Treasure” exhibit, operations building and firehouse exhibit.

For tickets and more information, click here.

