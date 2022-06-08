KFD puts out 2 separate house fires that left a firefighter, woman with minor injuries

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters put out two separate house fires Monday — leaving two people with minor injuries.

A firefighter suffered minor facial injuries from a small explosion while battling flames at a Wailua home along Molo Street around 10:20 a.m.

Light smoke was seen coming from the home and when crews arrived, officials said they “moved a kitchen appliance in a cabinet to access the gas shutoff valve. A brief explosion then occurred, setting fire to the kitchen appliance and gas line.”

Crews were able to get the situation under control and found charring on the cabinet, but no other major damage.

The scene was cleared around 12:50 p.m. Damage was estimated at $6,000.

Earlier in the day, firefighters rushed to a condo in Princeville around 9:45 a.m.

The fire there broke out at a unit in the Club Wyndham Bali Hai Villas on Pepelani Loop.

Thick smoke was found in the kitchen area and KFD found the fire after opening the walls with hand tools. Hot spots were found behind the stove and wall socket on the second floor and applied water to the charred areas after electricity was shut off.

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation and later released. Damages to structure and contents are estimated at $110,000.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

