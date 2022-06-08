Hirono urges action on gun safety at national level ... and points to Hawaii as a model

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the Texas school massacre and other mass shootings, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono questioned experts on the nation’s current gun control laws during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Hirono said Hawaii is among one of the states with the strictest gun laws and the lowest levels of gun violence in the nation.

“There is a cause and effect going on here,” Hirono said.

Hirono began by asking the speakers whether or not they agreed that easy access to guns was the “significant driver” to mass casualties in the U.S.

“It is certainly a large part of the problem. But I would say that it comes under the banner of white supremacy,” said Garnell Whitfield, a former Buffalo Fire Commissioner whose mother was killed in the Buffalo shooting.

Others agreed that easy access to guns played a contributing role in the amount of mass casualties seen in the last decade.

But Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, recognized that there are still limits posed by the Second Amendment as to what can be done about it. “The task that I am working with, with a lot of members right now, in terms of finding a way to do that constitutionally,” Turley said.

Justin Herdman, the former U.S. attorney for Northern District of Ohio, paused when he was asked about easy accessibility to guns.

When Hirono asked him again, Herdman said the pause was due to him remembering a time when an individual did not purchase a firearm because they had a prior felony conviction.

Robert Pape, the director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, ended the topic with notes on “violent populism.” He said that this issue will continue into the future if the trend does not end.

In regards to guns, he states that about 18 million people are already scared that the federal government is coming for their rights.

“If we push legislation which goes nowhere, what we are doing is inflaming the problem more than we are solving it,” Pape said.

