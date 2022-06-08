Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Protecting our keiki from COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on the rise. But there are new developments parents of young kids should know about.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:56 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise. But there are new developments parents of young kids should know about.

Dr. Natascha Ching, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, explains.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Healthier Hawaii: Protecting our keiki from COVID-19
