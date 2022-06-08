Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In wake of new report, Native Hawaiians march to raise awareness about dark history of boarding schools

Native Hawaiian march to State Capitol
Native Hawaiian march to State Capitol(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the release of a new report, about two dozen Native Hawaiians from community groups across the state came together Tuesday to raise awareness about children who were mistreated years ago.

“It’s about marching for the children. Sometimes with children, they are forgotten,” said Clare Apana, of Malama Kakanilua.

A newly released Federal Indian Boarding School Investigation showed between 1819 and 1969 the federal government operated or supported hundreds of boarding schools for children from Native American, Alaskan and Hawaiian families.

There are reports trauma and abuse intended to separate children from their culture and their people from their land.

Read the full report by clicking here.

“That came with a lot of abuse and failures that got exposed and it’s been going on for a long time and I’m glad it came to the surface,” said Palikapu Dedman, of the Pele Defense Fund.

“The reason that the schools came into being was greed, the want and the land,” said Apana.

The report lists several Hawaii institutions and boarding schools, and includes Kamehameha Schools.

They include:

  • Hilo Boarding School
  • Industrial and Reformatory School
  • Industrial and Reformatory School for Girls
  • Kamehameha Schools
  • Lahainaluna Seminary
  • Mauna Loa Forestry Camp School
  • Molokai Forestry Camp School

Kamehamaha Schools says “grappling with the internal conflicts of its own colonial history” as it continues to “uplift our communities through Hawaiian culture based education.”

Cultural experts are eager to learn more details about the Hawaii schools in future federal investigative reports.

“There are accounts of getting beaten, put into solitary,” said Apana. “I just have this very heavy feeling that we’re going to find more than we really would like to find,” she added.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 men indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t...
F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
HFD investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
Law enforcement experts say many more victims of former Honolulu Police officer Mason Jordan...
Experts: Sex crimes case against ex-HPD officer might be ‘tip of the iceberg’
Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice weather, winds will be light to moderate this week- soak it all in and enjoy!
Body camera video shows officers at Anthony Bellamy's door
Alleging an improper search, elderly Waikiki man woken by armed officers files suit
Dozens of people rallied against HB1567 at the capitol Tuesday. They're urging the governor to...
County mayors to governor: Veto measure that would do away with bail for many non-violent offenders
HNN
An elderly Waikiki man opened his door to find officers with guns drawn. Did his race play a role?