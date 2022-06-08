Forecast: Beautiful mostly dry conditions to hold through Friday

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:10 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday. The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early morning hours over windward areas. Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours where localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited. A return of breezy trade winds is expected this weekend into early next week.

A series of small, medium period, south swells will keep surf along south facing shores elevated over the next several days. Another long term boost to south side surf is due Wednesday or Thursday next week. A small, medium period, northwest swell arrives late Saturday into Sunday. Eastern facing shores will see small wind wave chop through Friday, with east shore surf heights rising through the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

