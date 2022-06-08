Forecast: Beautiful, mostly dry conditions to hold through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday.

The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early-morning hours over windward areas.

Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours where localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited.

A return of breezy trade winds is expected this weekend into early next week.

A series of small, medium-period south swells will keep surf along south-facing shores elevated over the next several days.

Another long-term boost to south side surf is due Wednesday or Thursday next week.

A small, medium-period northwest swell arrives late Saturday into Sunday.

Eastern-facing shores will see small wind wave chop through Friday, with east shore surf heights rising through the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

