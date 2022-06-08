Forecast: Beautiful, mostly dry conditions to hold through Friday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday.
The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early-morning hours over windward areas.
Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours where localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited.
A return of breezy trade winds is expected this weekend into early next week.
A series of small, medium-period south swells will keep surf along south-facing shores elevated over the next several days.
Another long-term boost to south side surf is due Wednesday or Thursday next week.
A small, medium-period northwest swell arrives late Saturday into Sunday.
Eastern-facing shores will see small wind wave chop through Friday, with east shore surf heights rising through the weekend as trade winds strengthen.
Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.