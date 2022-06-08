Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Beautiful, mostly dry conditions to hold through Friday

Your top local headlines for June 8, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:38 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday.

The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early-morning hours over windward areas.

Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours where localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited.

A return of breezy trade winds is expected this weekend into early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A series of small, medium-period south swells will keep surf along south-facing shores elevated over the next several days.

Another long-term boost to south side surf is due Wednesday or Thursday next week.

A small, medium-period northwest swell arrives late Saturday into Sunday.

Eastern-facing shores will see small wind wave chop through Friday, with east shore surf heights rising through the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 men indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t...
F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport
Law enforcement experts say many more victims of former Honolulu Police officer Mason Jordan...
Experts: Sex crimes case against ex-HPD officer might be ‘tip of the iceberg’
Body camera video shows officers at Anthony Bellamy's door
Elderly Hawaii man sues city, HPD after being met at his door by officers with guns drawn
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident

Latest News

Police are investigating a critical crash on the H-1 Freeway.
Man critically injured after early-morning crash on H-1 westbound near Waikele exit
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (June 8, 2022)
Forecast: Beautiful mostly dry conditions to hold through Friday
Forecast: Beautiful mostly dry conditions to hold through Friday
Mayor Rick Blangiardi presented his action plan for the historic town which includes improving...
Chinatown businesses feel ‘sense of normalcy’ after homeless meal operations relocate