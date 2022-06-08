Tributes
As drought worsens in Hawaii, experts warn of increased threat of wildfires

Experts expect increased wildfires, and offer prevention measures, as drought affects large areas of multiple islands said at a press conference on Tuesday.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More wildfires are likely to occur on multiple islands as drought conditions worsen during the hot summer months, authorities warned Tuesday.

Large parts of Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii Island are already experiencing moderate to extreme drought.

As of June 2, only Kauai was drought-free ― and there’s no relief in sight.

“These dry conditions are expected to continue into October and possibly into November,” said Derek Wroe, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office, during a news conference Tuesday.

“What that means is that the fire season, which peaks usually in the middle of summer, could last into what is normally the beginning of the wet season.”

At the news conference in East Honolulu, officials urged residents to do their part to prevent wildfires.

Just last Thursday in Kuaokala Forest Reserve, a two-acre wildfire was likely sparked from an unattended campfire. Officials describe similar forests around the state as “bone dry.”

The added wind from this year’s hurricane season may also increase the spread of wildfires around the islands, experts warned.

“Fires tend to run a lot faster in high winds,” said Carl Otsuka, fire inspector at the Honolulu Fire Department.

Taking measures to prevent wildfires can improve living conditions around the islands. The fire hydrants used to combat wildfires contain the same fresh water that runs through households, according to officials.

“So by preventing wildfires, we’re actually saving water also,” Otsuka said.

Containing wildfires is also crucial to protecting forestland. Native ecosystems on the islands didn’t adapt to regenerate after fires, which means forests can be permanently transformed into easily ignited grasslands, officials said.

TIPS FOR PREVENTING WILDFIRES THIS SEASON:
  • Trim the grass and trees around your home
  • Clear rain gutters and roofs of debris
  • If cooking outdoors, keep a distance from your home and vehicles
  • Keep driveways wide enough for fire engines to enter
  • Avoid fireworks and ground campfires
  • Carry extra water and have fire extinguishers in your vehicle if camping or hiking

For more information, visit hawaiiwildfire.org

