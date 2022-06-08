Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Chinatown businesses feel ‘sense of normalcy’ after homeless meal operations relocate

Tea Hut manager Michael Wu said he would normally see sidewalks occupied by homeless people when he closes the shop.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chinatown businesses said they see a difference in the homeless population after a non-profit relocated its daily homeless meal operations.

They said it brings a sense of normalcy again.

Tea Hut manager Michael Wu said he would normally see sidewalks occupied by homeless people when he closes the shop.

But since River of Live stopped serving meals in Chinatown over two months ago, Wu said he hardly sees people laying on the floor.

“It helped a lot,” said Wu.

Meanwhile, pharmacist Brian Quan who works on Hotel Street said while the evenings are quieter, it’s a different story in the mornings.

“Sometimes, in the morning when they are occupying the sidewalk, from time to time, I have to call the Honolulu Police Department to vacate them,” said Quan.

In April, Mayor Blangiardi and his cabinet walked through Chinatown to keep the momentum going on their revitalization project.

“We’re going to look for those areas where we can really have high impact” said Blangiardi.

On Tuesday, Blangiardi presented his action plan before the Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board.

The proposal includes improving walkways, the park’s lighting, increasing law enforcement presence, and checking in with the city’s Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement.

Addressing mental health is another priority for many community members.

“There are a lot of assaults happening because we are still having to deal with the hardcore drug addiction and mental illness combined,” said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock of the Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board.

“No matter what we do, we’re going to have a presence of homeless people in Chinatown, but with a program called CORE, it is beginning to help.”

Anyone in need of services is encouraged to call the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program at (808) 768-2673.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 men indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t...
F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
HFD investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
Law enforcement experts say many more victims of former Honolulu Police officer Mason Jordan...
Experts: Sex crimes case against ex-HPD officer might be ‘tip of the iceberg’
Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice weather, winds will be light to moderate this week- soak it all in and enjoy!
Chinatown businesses feel ‘sense of normalcy’ after homeless meal operations relocate
Chinatown businesses feel ‘sense of normalcy’ after homeless meal operations relocate
Sergio Alcubilla gains support of HSTA in run for Congress.
HSTA backs Sergio Alcubilla in Democratic challenge for congressional seat
Bully's Burger stand in Kanaio.
Extended Hana road closure stir concerns for residents, small businesses