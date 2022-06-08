Tributes
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash

A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a barge collided with their small boat. (WCCO, CARINGBRIDGE, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:39 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) - A 5-year-old boy’s bright orange shoes helped with his rescue after he and several family members fell in the water during a boating accident.

Stephanie Bergeron was enjoying a peaceful night Friday at the houseboat marina in Red Wing, Minnesota, where she lives. But the night turned chaotic as a barge on the nearby Mississippi River started beeping frantically.

“I’ve never heard a barge do that before... So, we’re like, ‘Wow, well, what’s going on?’” Bergeron said. “Then, we heard one of the pontoon boats yelling there’s a man overboard. There were so many rescue people here.”

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Koenig and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a barge collided with their small boat.

Koenig and three of his four kids made it to shore safely, but 5-year-old Vincent was missing.

Then, as the family’s boat was being pulled to shore, someone spotted something bright orange in the water.

“One of the water rescue [crew] saw the shoe of the boy on the bottom side of the boat… Then, he jumped in and got him, and it was instantaneous. They brought him to the dock and started rescue measures,” Bergeron said.

Vincent is currently receiving major medical attention after he was hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit. It’s unknown how long he was underwater, according to a post on the family’s CaringBridge page.

One of the family’s recent posts says he does not have brain damage. They credit prayer, CPR and his orange shoes for giving Vincent a fighting chance.

“Everybody’s been very concerned and praying that he’s gonna be OK,” Bergeron said.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident. They say all four children involved were wearing life jackets.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

