Body of 48-year-old found at a Kailua-Kona park; police investigating

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning at a county park.

Kona patrol officers were called out shortly before 6 a.m. to the Laʻaloa Beach County Park at the intersection of Ali’i Drive and Hualalai Road.

There was a report of a lifeless body there and the victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as a 48-year-old Kailua-Kona resident, however authorities did not release the person’s name pending next of kin notification. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the person’s exact cause of death.

It is unclear if police suspect foul play in this case which is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest.

They are asking tipsters to come forward with any information. They may remain anonymous. Contact the island’s CrimeStoppers at 808) 961-8300. Detective Tyler Prokopec may aslo be emailed at Tyler.Prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.