Ranking: Hawaii near the bottom of states for health, innovation of state’s economy

FILE/Honolulu skyline
FILE/Honolulu skyline(Hawaii News Now)
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new ranking on the health of state economies shows Hawaii’s is rather sickly.

WalletHub ranked Hawaii 48th in the nation for its economy, above Louisiana, Alaska and West Virginia.

The top five states: Washington, Utah, California, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

The ranking evaluated state economies on a number of factors, including GDP, debt and innovation.

Hawaii came in 50th for innovation and near the bottom for economic activity.

To view the full report, click here.

