North Kona residents placed under immediate water restriction request

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in North Kona are under an immediate water restriction request after the county reported a pump failure at the Hualalai Deepwell Monday.

The following areas are under mandatory orders to cut back water use by 25%:

Makalei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keahole, Palamanui, Konaiki, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualalai, and North Kona

County Department of Water Supply officials are also asking the following areas to voluntarily cut back their water use by 10%:

Kahalu’u, Keauhou, Kailua-Kona, Honokohau, Kealakehe, Keahuolu, Keopu, Kolualoa, and Wai’aha

Officials say the restrictions will preserve adequate water levels to meet the community’s needs for essential uses including drinking, cooking and hygiene.

Customers are asked to avoid washing their cars, watering lawns and doing other high-consuming water activities for the time being.

It is unclear when the pump will be fixed, but DWS says they’ve approved an expedited purchase of replacement parts to complete the fix.

