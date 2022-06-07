Tributes
HFD welcomes 9 new fire trucks with Hawaiian names honoring aliʻi and the places they’ll serve

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an expansion of their fleet, the Honolulu Fire Department now has nine new trucks.

HFD held a Hawaiian blessing at ‘Iolani Palace for the trucks, each given Hawaiian names. The names are significant because they honor King Kamehameha III, who established HFD in 1851.

”The apparatus being blessed are given inoa Hawaii, honoring HFD’s rich history, service of our ali’i, Kauikeaouli and Kalakaua — service of those past and present, and to highlight the unique places across Oahu. Each name relates to the area that each apparatus primarily serves. Through oral and written history, research and pule, each apparatus was given a name identifying it as part of our community, station, and HFD ohana.”

The department bought all the trucks with city funds for over $8.5 million.

The trucks are named and will be assigned as follows:

“Today’s impressive ceremony emphasized the uniqueness of the HFD that no other fire department in our nation can claim,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said. “Our city’s fire department is the only one in the entire United States that was established by a king. We should all celebrate its rich history and legacy.”

Fire officials are optimistic for their future plans to continue their growth of firefighting resources.

