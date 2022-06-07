Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma softball to Women’s College World Series Finals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Sooners are one step closer to being crowned back-to-back Champions!

Early Monday morning, No. 1 ranked Oklahoma fell to UCLA, 7-3, forcing an elimination game for a bid in the Women’s College World Series championship series.

In the winner takes all second game, Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo took control, going 4-4 at the plate with two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs.

The NCAA’s all-time home run leader hit a grand slam in the second inning to put OU up, 6-0.

Alo’s seven RBIs tied the single game record for RBIs in the WCWS, while increasing her grand home run total to 120.

Oklahoma easily hands the Bruins a 15-0 loss, advancing to the Championship best-of-three series beginning on Wednesday.

The Sooners face either Oklahoma State or Texas for the Title.

Game one of the Championship series is set for Wednesday on ESPN.

