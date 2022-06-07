Tributes
Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma softball to Women’s College World Series Finals

(Twitter/@OU_Softball)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Sooners are one step closer to being crowned back-to-back Champions!

Early Monday morning, No. 1 ranked Oklahoma fell to UCLA, 7-3, forcing an elimination game for a bid in the Women’s College World Series championship series.

In the winner takes all second game, Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo took control, going 4-4 at the plate with two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs.

The NCAA’s all-time home run leader hit a grand slam in the second inning to put OU up, 6-0.

Alo’s seven RBIs tied the single game record for RBIs in the WCWS, while increasing her grand home run total to 120.

Oklahoma easily hands the Bruins a 15-0 loss, advancing to the Championship best-of-three series beginning on Wednesday.

The Sooners face either Oklahoma State or Texas for the Title.

Game one of the Championship series is set for Wednesday on ESPN.

Hawaii’s Alo, Oklahoma softball returns to Women’s College World Series