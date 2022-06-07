Tributes
Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships underway this week in Waikiki

AccessSurf has been helping those with disabilities through accessible water programs.
AccessSurf has been helping those with disabilities through accessible water programs.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships are happening this week at Kuhio Beach, which will be the inaugural competition to launch the Adaptive Surfing World Tour in partnership with the Association of Adaptive Surfing Professionals.

This is the first year the completion will tour internationally, and organizers say it will be their biggest year yet.

There will be 100 adaptive athletes competing from 17 countries and 17 qualifying divisions.

“Those include a wide range of styles of surfing and this year, we’ll see real growth of women’s divisions,” said Cara Short, executive director of AccessSurf. “There will even be a Wounded Warrior division this year.”

The very first ever adaptive surfing competition was hosted by AccessSurf back in 2007, when it partnered with Duke’s OceanFest.

AccessSurf has been helping those with disabilities through accessible water programs.

Here is the full schedule for the week of competition:

Tuesday, June 7:

Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships Beach Clean-Up in partnership with 4Ocean

  • Time: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.
  • Location: Kuhio Beach (competition site)
  • Sponsored by Cutter Ford

Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships Welcome Ceremony

  • Time: 4:30 pm
  • Location: Kuhio Beach near Duke Kahanamoku Statue

Wednesday, June 8:

Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships (Competition Day)

  • Time: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm (times are subject to change)
  • Location: Kuhio Beach - Queen’s Surf Break

Thursday, June 9:

Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships (Competition Day)

  • Time: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (times are subject to change)
  • Location: Kuhio Beach - Queen’s Surf Break

Friday, June 10:

Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships (Competition Day)

  • Time: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (times are subject to change)
  • Location: Kuhio Beach - Queen’s Surf Break

Saturday, June 11:

Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships Finals

  • Time: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (times are subject to change)
  • Location: Kuhio Beach - Queen’s Surf Break

For the most up-to-date times and information, visit www.accessurf.org.

