Forecast: Nice, mostly dry weather expected over the next few days

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mostly dry weather pattern will continue.

Light to moderate trade winds will deliver limited moisture to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings.

Afternoon sea breezes will prompt some clouds over leeward and interior areas, but very little rainfall is expected.

Locally breezy trades may develop this weekend.

Small, low- to medium-period south swells will keep surf along south-facing shores at or slightly under seasonal averages over the next few days.

This recent small, low-period northwest swell will fade going into Tuesday with declining surf heights along many northern and western shores.

Eastern-facing shores will see small wind wave chop through Friday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

