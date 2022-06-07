Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions to persist through Friday

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions to persist through Friday
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions to persist through Friday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mostly dry weather pattern will continue. Light to moderate trade winds will deliver limited moisture to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes will prompt some clouds over leeward and interior areas, but very little rainfall is expected. Locally breezy trades may develop this weekend.

Small, low to medium period south swells will keep surf along south facing shores at or slightly under seasonal averages over the next few days. This recent small, low period northwest swell will fade going into Tuesday with declining surf heights along many northern and western shores. Eastern facing shores will see small wind wave chop through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 men indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
HFD investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t...
F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport
Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching

Latest News

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice weather, winds will be light to moderate this week- soak it all in and enjoy!
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 6, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 6, 2022
Monday forecast
Forecast: Calm beautiful conditions to linger through Friday