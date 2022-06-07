Forecast: Mostly dry conditions to persist through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mostly dry weather pattern will continue. Light to moderate trade winds will deliver limited moisture to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes will prompt some clouds over leeward and interior areas, but very little rainfall is expected. Locally breezy trades may develop this weekend.

Small, low to medium period south swells will keep surf along south facing shores at or slightly under seasonal averages over the next few days. This recent small, low period northwest swell will fade going into Tuesday with declining surf heights along many northern and western shores. Eastern facing shores will see small wind wave chop through Friday.

