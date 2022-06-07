Congressman Kai Kahele officially files papers for gubernatorial run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another major candidate is now officially running for governor.

With his family by his side, Congressman Kai Kahele filed his nomination papers Monday morning at the state Office of Elections.

This comes just a month after the representative announced his intent to enter the governor’s race. He said Monday that his campaign has raised over $112,000 in small donations in 30 days, but he knows the clock is ticking.

The August primary is just around the corner and ballots will be sent by mail in late July.

“I think we have just proved today that we have a formidable and viable campaign and there is a pathway to win the Aug. 13 Democratic nomination,” Kahele said. “The outpouring of support, the over 1,600 individual small dollar donations from all across Hawaii is validation that people want change.”

Kahele is running against two other well-known candidates: Lt. Gov. Josh Green and business executive Vicky Cayetano.

Former Lt. Gov Republican Duke Aiona may also be mulling a run and has until Tuesday’s filing deadline to make a decision.

The primary election is set for Aug. 13.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.