Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on U.S. 65.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:50 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas.

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on U.S. 65.

Police say the five people killed in the crash ranged in age from 19 to 73.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with three other passengers in the van.

Police say the van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, a nonprofit that provides services to people with development delays or disabilities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 men indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
HFD investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t...
F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport
Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching

Latest News

FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
The four-lane, two-story Taco Bell opened in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Reimagined two-story Taco Bell Defy opens in the Midwest – here’s what makes it unique
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Nice, mostly dry weather expected over the next few days
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate...
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics