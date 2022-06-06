Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

A local military veteran who served in World War II turns 100 years old
By Brandon Tvrdy and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – World War II veteran Bob Reisser celebrated his 100th birthday with a special trip to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

After a family party at the Elk Ridge Village, Reisser got a motorcycle escort by the American Legion to the museum where he was able to go inside planes that were used in the war.

“We got to go in the B-17. They said they’ve never had a 100-year-old get up in the cockpit before, and it’s no mean feat to get there,” family member Kurt Reisser told WOWT.

After the museum, Reisser was flown home on a helicopter provided by Dreamweaver Organization.

People Reisser loves and knows came from all over the country just to help celebrate this milestone birthday.

His grandson is especially proud of Reisser’s accomplishments and the time he spent in the military.

“I actually carry his same name,” Wesley said. “And so, it’s a great honor to. He inspired me to service. I’m not in the military but I’m in the state department and just trying to carry his great example which I try to do all my life.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Martinez of Manoa shared video of piglets running through his backyard.
‘Bolder’ wild pigs rampaging through Manoa Valley backyards stir frustration, concern
Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
In the middle of Uvalde’s Town Square, a memorial continues to grow.
In Uvalde, a town with ‘so many broken hearts,’ Maui group offers a mile-long lei and a lot of love

Latest News

A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to...
Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in house fire in Pauoa
A suspect was arrested in the killings of six people found dead in a home in Milwaukee in...
Police: Suspect in killings of 6 took selfie wearing victim's glasses
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says