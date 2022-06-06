National Cancer Survivors Day highlights resources available for patients

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks National Cancer Survivors Day. It’s a chance for patient advocates to underscore resources available to those whose lives have been impacted.

The national day also comes as a call for people to get screened as early detection improves an individual’s chances of survival.

There are nearly 17 million cancer survivors in the U.S., a number expected to increase to 22 million in the coming years due to the aging population and advances in early detection and treatment.

The American Cancer Society offers a “reach to recovery” program connecting patients with trained volunteers who are also survivors. They say research is key.

“The importance of not just bringing someone to the point, where they are five years beyond their last therapy, but enhancing their quality of life at that time is the goal is to identify what is the personalized health plan for that individual moving forward,” Karen Knudsen, American Cancer Society CEO said.

More than 60% of cancer survivors are over the age of 65. For local resources in Hawaii, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.