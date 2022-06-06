Tributes
Forecast: Calm beautiful conditions to linger through Friday
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will give way to land and sea breezes in leeward and sheltered locations through this week. High stability and limited moisture will limit shower coverage and rainfall amounts during this time. Trades will potentially strengthen during the weekend. A series of small, medium period south swells will keep small surf in place along south facing shores through Friday with a slight decreasing trend in south shore surf heights from Friday into Sunday. A small, medium period swell will keep north and west facing shore surf heights elevated into Tuesday.

