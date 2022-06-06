Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

EMS: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in house fire in Pauoa

Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire in Pauoa has left two people dead and one person seriously injured, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Flames broke out around 2:20 a.m. at a home on Booth Road.

EMS said a 77-year-old woman and 55-year-old man died in the blaze.

A 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital with burns to his arms and legs.

The cause is still under investigation.

The Honolulu Fire Department has not released further details.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Martinez of Manoa shared video of piglets running through his backyard.
‘Bolder’ wild pigs rampaging through Manoa Valley backyards stir frustration, concern
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
In the middle of Uvalde’s Town Square, a memorial continues to grow.
In Uvalde, a town with ‘so many broken hearts,’ Maui group offers a mile-long lei and a lot of love

Latest News

Monday forecast
Forecast: Calm beautiful conditions to linger through Friday
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice weather, winds will be light to moderate this week
Stutter strength: Teen hopes to help Hawaii youth with speech challenges
Stutter strength: Teen hopes to help Hawaii youth with speech challenges
Adaptive surfboard stolen, leaving surfer beached ahead of Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championship