EMS: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in house fire in Pauoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire in Pauoa has left two people dead and one person seriously injured, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Flames broke out around 2:20 a.m. at a home on Booth Road.

EMS said a 77-year-old woman and 55-year-old man died in the blaze.

A 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital with burns to his arms and legs.

The cause is still under investigation.

The Honolulu Fire Department has not released further details.

