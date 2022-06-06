Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief

Deputies in Florida used a family's boat to catch up to a jet ski theft suspect.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A family in Florida got a big surprise Sunday when their pleasure trip was interrupted by sheriff’s deputies chasing a suspect who had absconded with a stolen jet ski.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski at Ormond Beach, WWSB reports.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Williams, had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it.

The family was preparing to go out on the water but allowed deputies to commandeer the boat. It did not take long to catch up to Williams, who was still floating in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Williams told deputies that he couldn’t swim.

He was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
Tim Martinez of Manoa shared video of piglets running through his backyard.
‘Bolder’ wild pigs rampaging through Manoa Valley backyards stir frustration, concern
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
Firefighters investigating blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
A burglary at the Ewa Hotel in Waikiki has left one competitive surfer beached.
‘I absolutely loved that board’: Custom board for disabled surfer stolen ahead of surf contest

Latest News

Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 indicted in connection with ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
Firefighters investigating blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
Authorities on Maui have announced the indictment of four individuals tied to a...
Authorities announce indictment of 4 tied to multi-operational sting on Maui, Oahu