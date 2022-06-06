Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

COVID relief funds lead to free Hele-on bus rides for Hawaii Island community

HFD is investigating after two people were found dead and another seriously injured following a house fire in Pauoa.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:02 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, bus riders won’t have to pay to ride for the next two and a half years.

County officials said Hele-On passengers will get free commutes on all rides thanks to an allotment of $6 million of COVID relief funds heading to the county’s.

The money is coming fully from the federal government with no obligation for the county to pay it back. Once all the funds are received, the county says the fare-free initiative should last until Dec. 21, 2024.

“We are extremely excited to offer this improved, efficient, and critical resource to our community at no cost,” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said. “There are a myriad of issues contributing to a growing cost of living, so it is our hope that providing free transportation services to our residents will help alleviate some of that burden.”

“We understand that Hele-On has had a bad rap in the past but would like to encourage our residents to try it out; they may be pleasantly surprised,” Roth added.

Hawaii County is the first in the state to offer free transit to riders.

Local officials say the money will also be used to implement a new transit service network previously planned in 2018. That will allow for expanded bus service in Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Waimea, Puna, and Ka’u areas of the island.

“Higher ridership translates into increased Federal and State formula funding and creates a positive feedback loop for Hele-On to improve and grow the island’s mobility network,” John Andoh, Mass Transit Administrator & General Manager, added.

For more information on bus routes and more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
Tim Martinez of Manoa shared video of piglets running through his backyard.
‘Bolder’ wild pigs rampaging through Manoa Valley backyards stir frustration, concern
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
HFD investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
A burglary at the Ewa Hotel in Waikiki has left one competitive surfer beached.
‘I absolutely loved that board’: Custom board for disabled surfer stolen ahead of surf contest

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Midday Newscast: US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North’s launches
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
HFD investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
Nurses in Hawaii earn the lowest salaries in the nation when the high cost of living is...
When cost of living is factored in, Hawaii nurses earn lowest in nation: Report
Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui