Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.(Burger King Austria via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

It’s being served with the same half of a bun on each side, unlike the usual Whopper.

The fast-food chain says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Inside, it’s the same whopper ingredients: a flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup.

Sorry, this one’s just in Austria.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Martinez of Manoa shared video of piglets running through his backyard.
‘Bolder’ wild pigs rampaging through Manoa Valley backyards stir frustration, concern
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
In the middle of Uvalde’s Town Square, a memorial continues to grow.
In Uvalde, a town with ‘so many broken hearts,’ Maui group offers a mile-long lei and a lot of love

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
Mexican president confirms he’ll skip Summit of the Americas
This undated handout photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10....
‘Sweet’ Uvalde 9-year-old loved ‘Encanto,’ sports, dancing
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Deadly weekend in the US with at least 9 mass shootings
This photo provided by Axon Enterprise depicts a conceptual design through a computer-generated...
Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign