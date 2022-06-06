Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

4 indicted in connection with ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui

Authorities on Maui have announced the indictment of four individuals tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui and Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four people have been indicted in connection with an elaborate scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth into Oahu and Maui, FBI and law enforcement officials announced Monday in a news conference on Maui.

The individuals charged include Maliu Tauheluhelu, Maafu Pani, Touanga Niu and Desmond Morris. Morris remains at-large.

“The indictment charges a long-running and sophisticated scheme to move large amounts of crystal methamphetamine from the mainland into Oahu and also into Maui and to launder the proceeds of their illicit drug business,” said Ken Sorenson, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Hawaii, at the news conference.

“The organization also generated income from a widespread illegal gambling operation that operated in multiple locations both on Oahu and on Maui.”

According to the indictment, Tauheluhelu, the lead defendant, “led a criminal organization that distributed methamphetamine and cocaine and operated illegal gambling businesses” within Hawaii.

On Friday, Hawaii News Now reported on a raid on a suspected illegal game room in Kakaako. The FBI and U.S. Marshals wheeled out large machines, and authorities confirmed that similar raids happened on Maui.

Sorenson said Friday’s operation “was the culmination of long hours of hard work” by federal and state authorities.

“They were investigating a difficult, highly secretive organization that utilized burn phones that they regularly dropped and avoided TSA screening by flying an airline that does not do screening,” Sorenson said, which led them to “tirelessly gather a mountain of damning evidence that has culminated in the indictment of four individuals.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
Tim Martinez of Manoa shared video of piglets running through his backyard.
‘Bolder’ wild pigs rampaging through Manoa Valley backyards stir frustration, concern
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
Firefighters investigating blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
A burglary at the Ewa Hotel in Waikiki has left one competitive surfer beached.
‘I absolutely loved that board’: Custom board for disabled surfer stolen ahead of surf contest

Latest News

Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
Firefighters investigating blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
Authorities on Maui have announced the indictment of four individuals tied to a...
Authorities announce indictment of 4 tied to multi-operational sting on Maui, Oahu
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (June 6, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 6, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 6, 2022