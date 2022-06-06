4 indicted in connection with ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four people have been indicted in connection with an elaborate scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth into Oahu and Maui, FBI and law enforcement officials announced Monday in a news conference on Maui.

The individuals charged include Maliu Tauheluhelu, Maafu Pani, Touanga Niu and Desmond Morris. Morris remains at-large.

“The indictment charges a long-running and sophisticated scheme to move large amounts of crystal methamphetamine from the mainland into Oahu and also into Maui and to launder the proceeds of their illicit drug business,” said Ken Sorenson, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Hawaii, at the news conference.

“The organization also generated income from a widespread illegal gambling operation that operated in multiple locations both on Oahu and on Maui.”

According to the indictment, Tauheluhelu, the lead defendant, “led a criminal organization that distributed methamphetamine and cocaine and operated illegal gambling businesses” within Hawaii.

On Friday, Hawaii News Now reported on a raid on a suspected illegal game room in Kakaako. The FBI and U.S. Marshals wheeled out large machines, and authorities confirmed that similar raids happened on Maui.

Sorenson said Friday’s operation “was the culmination of long hours of hard work” by federal and state authorities.

“They were investigating a difficult, highly secretive organization that utilized burn phones that they regularly dropped and avoided TSA screening by flying an airline that does not do screening,” Sorenson said, which led them to “tirelessly gather a mountain of damning evidence that has culminated in the indictment of four individuals.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.