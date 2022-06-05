Wild pigs become ‘bolder’ stirring concerns in the Manoa valley community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wild pig sightings in Manoa Valley have residents turning to state leaders for help.

Tim Martinez of Manoa said over the last few months, wild pigs have been running his neighborhood — this year being the worst its ever been.

“So, we had I think about 12 pigs here within the last month or so,” said Martinez.

He also said the pigs are becoming bolder. In a video, a group of piglets run through Martinez’s backyard.

Just a few doors down from Martinez, lives Sandy Tsukiyama.

She said the pigs would come running up the hill.

Although her yard is fenced, Tsukiyama said it’s the noise disturbing her dogs — and her sleep.

She said she reached out to a relative to help trap the pigs.

“In the period of four consecutive nights, we got three separate trappings and we caught three, two and three piglets,” said Tsukiyama.

The pig sightings were reported to State Rep. Dale Kobayashi. He held a meeting Saturday to see how widespread the issue is.

According to Wildlife manager Jason Misaki, the Oahu Division of Forestry and Wildfire said there were control programs in the area about a decade ago which were successful.

“And then we ran into some issues with some negative interactions between residents in the area and we decided to shut the program down,” said Misaki.

Misaki said they’re working to help the Manoa community to find a different solution.

“Ultimately, what we want to determine is what the extent of the problem is, and then propose some solutions and see what the residents and the committee members are willing to accept,” said Misaki.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.