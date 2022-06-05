Tributes
Volunteers pluck invasive algae from Maunalua Bay ahead of World Oceans Day

Volunteers met Saturday to remove some invasive algae from Maunalua Bay.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of World Oceans day this week, local volunteers took to the shoreline of Maunalua bay Saturday to get rid of some invasive algae.

Upwards of 30 volunteers with the group Malama Maunalua went into the water and sorted through the invasive algae to make room for native species.

“Some of the invasive species out here plaguing our ecosystems are invasive species of algae, or limu, which smother out some of our native species of algae, and they also smother out some of our native species of coral,” Alex Awo of Malama Maunalua said. “With that they make our waters dirty. They trap a lot of sediment and pollution that runs off of our landscape.”

They sorted through the algae to make sure no native species or critters or ocean life were removed.

“We are hoping to preserve our beaches, our natural resources for the future generations to come. We also recreationally and subsistent fish out here and utilize this bay. And if we want to continue and enjoy these places and spaces, we need to malama them and take care of them,” Awo added.

The algae removed is being sent to local farms, schools and nursing homes to make compost to grow crops.

For more information on the group and how you can get involved, click here. World Oceans day will be celebrated this coming Wednesday.

