Study: Gen Z/Millennials at higher risk for mental health issues, but more likely to cope, seek help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of several mass shootings and ongoing struggles from the coronavirus pandemic, health experts are asking people to be mindful of their mental health, and that of the younger generation.

“Most of us haven’t been through a pandemic, but we have experienced ups and downs in our lives,” said Cara McNulty, President, Behavioral Health and Mental Wellbeing, CVS Health. “That 18 to 32 year old population doesn’t have a point of reference. So they are feeling more anxiety, more depression, and more hopelessness.”

“It’s easier just to stay kind of numb, because then I’m not going to be too sad when things get canceled, or I’m not going to be too excited if they happen to come to fruition,” she explained.

The CVS Health-Harris Poll National Health Project, a monthly poll on health attitudes and perceptions amid the pandemic, found that despite the higher risk for mental health issues in the Generation Z and Millennial populations, they are more likely to use coping skills like taking time off social media, volunteering and exercising. They also are more willing to seek therapy or medical advice.

“They’re absolutely willing to get help, but we have to help guide them to where that help is located. And so it’s really important that we are making it easy,” McNulty said. “They are helping to normalize the situation.”

CVS offers virtual mental health support and other resources regardless of insurance status at CVSHealth.com.

