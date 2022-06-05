Tributes
Prolonged stretch of light to moderate trade winds ahead

7-Day Forecast
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Light to moderate trade winds are expected for most of the coming week, with winds light enough to allow for some afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes in some areas. Only passing light showers are expected for windward and mauka areas with some brief interior and leeward showers during the afternoons.

In surf, a series of moderate south swells will keep surf on south shores near average for this time of year, with some waist to chest-high sets possible. A small boost is possible for north and west shores, while waves will remain small for east shores. No significant swells are expected for the next several days.

