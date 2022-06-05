Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, several wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Authorities say two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a...
Authorities say two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:53 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd, WPVI-TV reported.

An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remain unknown. No officers were injured, police said.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that a weapon was recovered.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

No additional information was immediately made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports probable case of monkeypox amid nationwide outbreak
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
Ex-HPD officer indicted on ‘egregious’ child sex trafficking charges
FBI, USMS raid suspected game room in Kakaako
Federal agents dismantle suspected game rooms on Oahu, Maui in early-morning raids
Former Honolulu Police Officer Mason Jordan, center, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sex...
Prosecutors call ex-HPD officer indicted for child sex trafficking a ‘prolific sexual predator’
Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks return to Fridays for weekly show. (Image: Hilton Hawaiian...
The wait is over! The Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns

Latest News

In Uvalde, a town with ‘so many broken hearts,’ Hawaii group offers a giant lei and a lot of love
In Uvalde, a town with ‘so many broken hearts,’ Hawaii group offers a giant lei and a lot of love
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
Kauai celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month
PHOTOS: Joy abounds as Kauai celebrates Pride Month
Tim Martinez of Manoa shared video of piglets running through his backyard.
Wild pigs become ‘bolder’ stirring concerns in the Manoa valley community