PHOTOS: Joy abounds as Kauai celebrates Pride Month

By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai County and YWCA hosted its annual Pride Parade and Festival on Rice Street Saturday morning.

Mayor Derek Kawakami and hundreds of community members joined the celebration.

June is celebrated as Pride Month across the country.

It is a time to raise awareness of the ongoing fight for equality and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

In Uvalde, a town with 'so many broken hearts,' Hawaii group offers a giant lei and a lot of love
