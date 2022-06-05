PHOTOS: Joy abounds as Kauai celebrates Pride Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai County and YWCA hosted its annual Pride Parade and Festival on Rice Street Saturday morning.

Mayor Derek Kawakami and hundreds of community members joined the celebration.

June is celebrated as Pride Month across the country.

It is a time to raise awareness of the ongoing fight for equality and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

