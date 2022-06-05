Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man turns heads with 100-pound suit made of trash

An environmental activist wore a month's worth of garbage as a trash fashion statement. (CNN, WBAL, ROB GREENFIELD)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:02 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An environmental activist wore 100 pounds of garbage as a suit to send an important message about conservation.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the average person can create up to 5 pounds of trash per day.

Activist Rob Greenfield turned that statistic into an eyesore show and tell, creating a suit showcasing a month’s worth of personal trash and parading it around the streets of Los Angeles.

Enironmental activist Rob Greenfield created a suit showcasing a month’s worth of personal...
Enironmental activist Rob Greenfield created a suit showcasing a month’s worth of personal trash and paraded it around the streets of Los Angeles.(Source: Rob Greenfield via CNN)

Greenfield says he wore the suit every time he left his home and was reportedly sporting 100 pounds of garbage by the end of the month.

The North Carolina native has been living green for years, promoting sustainable food sourcing and a “near-zero waste” lifestyle.

His latest efforts may showcase what gets thrown away, but he hopes his message is something that gets recycled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports probable case of monkeypox amid nationwide outbreak
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
Ex-HPD officer indicted on ‘egregious’ child sex trafficking charges
FBI, USMS raid suspected game room in Kakaako
Federal agents dismantle suspected game rooms on Oahu, Maui in early-morning raids
Former Honolulu Police Officer Mason Jordan, center, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sex...
Prosecutors call ex-HPD officer indicted for child sex trafficking a ‘prolific sexual predator’
Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks return to Fridays for weekly show. (Image: Hilton Hawaiian...
The wait is over! The Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns

Latest News

An environmental activist wore a month's worth of garbage as a trash fashion statement.
Take a look: Activist wears 100 pound of trash as a suit
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday...
Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting
In Uvalde, a town with ‘so many broken hearts,’ Hawaii group offers a giant lei and a lot of love
In Uvalde, a town with ‘so many broken hearts,’ Hawaii group offers a giant lei and a lot of love
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles