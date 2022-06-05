Tributes
Kauai firefighters closely watch brush fire near ‘Ele’ele’s Glass Beach

An aerial view of the area burned on Kauai's west side Saturday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters on Kauai were challenged by a brush fire in a remote area near ‘Ele’ele’s Glass Beach.

Fire crews were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. They responded on land and by air.

Officials say crews were there into the night, and left around 9:50 p.m. When they left, just a few hotspots near the ocean remained.

At no time were any structures or road threatened.

Fire crews were set to return to the area Sunday morning as needed. An estimate of acres burned was not provided.

