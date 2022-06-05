GOLFTEC Hawaii unveils brand new virtual reality bay at Honolulu facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For 15 years GOLFTEC Hawaii has been helping local golfers here in the islands fine-tune their skills, now adding a brand new virtual reality bay to further enhance the experience.

“So our students can come in here, frustrated with their game, so we help them understand their swing better, help them figure out what they’re doing well, what they’re not doing so well and create a customized game plan for them to reach their golf goals.” Center manager Jason Deigert told Hawaii News Now.

Using the latest in tracking technology, GOLFTEC Hawaii offers lessons and practice sessions in one of their four training bays.

Now adding the brand virtual reality bay, allowing guests the chance to play some of the best courses in the world all in the comfort of their air conditioned space.

The idea of expansion was in the works for many years prior, but the covid-19 pandemic fast tracked their plans due to rise in interest in the sport over the last two years.

“We talked about expanding prior to that, but (the pandemic) really boosted our operations here and the demand for more space.” Deigert said. “So we had the opportunity to expand in our current location and build another teaching and practice bay as well as this new virtual golf bay.”

For the players, having access to this facility allows them to work on their game down to every precise detail.

“So that’s good, very nice and cool, Beautiful place.” Client Izumi Motoyama said.

To schedule a tee time in the virtual reality golf bay, contact the Virtual Golf Coordinator at (808)-694-0473.

