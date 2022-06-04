Tributes
In Texas, Lei of Aloha volunteers mourn ‘unimaginable’ loss as they hope to help in healing

Lei of Aloha volunteers traveled to this small community on Friday to visit the growing...
Lei of Aloha volunteers traveled to this small community on Friday to visit the growing memorial outside Robb Elementary ― and to mourn for the 19 children and two teachers fatally shot in their classrooms.(Hawaii News Now)
By Samie Solina
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UVALDE, TEXAS (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lei of Aloha volunteers traveled to this small community on Friday to visit the growing memorial outside Robb Elementary ― and to mourn for the 19 children and two teachers fatally shot in their classrooms.

Being here, unfortunately, reminds them of why their mission is so important.

At the site, Crystal Cayaban struggled to talk to her 9-year-old daughter about the young lives lost.

Little girls and little boys so much like her own little one.

From Maui, with aloha: Volunteers to present ‘lei of aloha’ to grieving Texas families

“To see these memorials up and thinking about the parents that didn’t have their children come home from school that day is unimaginable,” Cayaban said.

Cayaban has delivered miles-long lei to other shooting sites and other victims’ families.

She went to Parkland. On Saturday, they will present a lei to Uvalde.

But for now, she’s focused on comforting her daughter.

“I just cried because it happened again. And it’s just, it’s devastating, and knowing what the kids have been through over the last two years,” she said.

It strikes the same chord with many other families who traveled hours just to put down flowers.

Bertha Apodaca had enough for every picture.

“I was just looking up at their little faces and just thinking just thinking of little dreams that they had,” said El Paso resident Bertha Apodaca. “It was time for them to be out and be happy, and start this summer.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

