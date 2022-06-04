Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Q&A: Hawaii is investigating a probable monkeypox case. Here’s what you need to know

The CDC is monitoring an ongoing outbreak of monkeypox in the US.
The CDC is monitoring an ongoing outbreak of monkeypox in the US.
By Krista Rados
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is investigating a probable case of monkeypox on Oahu amid a nationwide outbreak, prompting questions about how the virus is transmitted ― and whether people are at risk.

Here’s a rundown of the health officials say:

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease that results in flu-like symptoms and skin lesions after prolonged closed contact with an exposed patient. It is a part of the orthopoxvirus family, which includes viruses such as smallpox and cowpox.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first human case of monkeypox was more than half a decade ago in Africa. It has since spread to other areas of the world, including the United States, through travel or by infected animals.

Despite the recent outbreak, Hawaii health officials said Friday that the risk to the general public remains low.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, Hawaii’s state epidemiologist.

Hawaii reports probable case of monkeypox amid nationwide outbreak
What is the timeline of symptoms for monkeypox?

Joe Elm, the epidemiological specialist from the state Department of Health, said that the timeline for each case depends on the individual. In a virtual press conference with Kemble on Friday, Elm gave a rough outline of what to expect.

Beginning stages:

  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Headache
  • Body aches
  • Fever

Later stages:

  • Rashes on hands, feet, chest, face or genitals
  • Lesions or sores

The illness can last from two to four weeks, according to the CDC.

If you develop rashes or lesions and are concerned you have monkeypox, Kemble recommends looking at pictures on the CDC website for a comparison.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox does not travel more than a few feet, according to Kemble. She said that prolonged close contact is usually required. She also mentioned that saliva and open skin lesions could transfer the disease to others. She recommends healthcare workers and infected patients wear a face mask as a precaution.

Kemble said it’s rare for the disease to be transferred to humans after contact with the virus on surfaces, but there has been at least one case transmitted from bed linens.

Is there a monkeypox vaccine?

There is currently no cure for monkeypox. However, the smallpox vaccine eases symptoms.

Kemble said the DOH is currently working on shipping the vaccine to the islands.

What do I do if I get these symptoms?

Contact your health care provider and the Department of Health right away if you experience monkeypox symptoms.

How can monkeypox be prevented?

The CDC recommends:

  • Avoid contact with materials that have been touching someone or something with monkeypox
  • Wash your hands regularly
  • Use personal protective equipment, such as face masks, when around patients
How many cases are there in the United States?

There are 24 confirmed cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

California and New York currently have five confirmed cases, the highest case count in the country.

Why are we seeing monkeypox cases now?

Despite the recent spike, the CDC has been tracking monkeypox in the U.S. for almost two decades.

According to the CDC, a shipment of animals from Ghana to Texas in 2003 represented the first known exposure of the disease in the U.S.

The CDC said that the 2003 outbreak was caused by direct contact with infected pet prairie dogs, and not with person-to-person contact.

At the time, health officials worked together to prohibit the importation of African rodents into the U.S.

Since the recent outbreak in the U.S. is mostly through person-to-person contact, Kemble is urging residents to use caution and remain vigilant given cases on the mainland and the summer travel season.

For more information on the current cases of monkeypox in the U.S., click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police car
Hawaii teen arrested after road rage incident involving suspected ‘ghost gun’
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
Ex-HPD officer indicted on ‘egregious’ child sex trafficking charges
New owners of a Wailuku building said due to much needed renovations, rents are going up...
Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds

Latest News

The number of call outs is close to what was reported during the peak of the Omicron surge,...
Amid ongoing surge, more than 800 frontline caregivers in Hawaii out sick with COVID
Amid ongoing surge, more than 800 frontline caregivers in Hawaii out sick with COVID
Amid ongoing surge, more than 800 frontline caregivers in Hawaii out sick with COVID
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
Hawaii reports more than 8,000 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in past week
HNN File
Hawaii’s economy expected to grow by 3.2% despite global conflicts, disruptions