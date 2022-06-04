Prosecutors call ex-HPD officer indicted for child sex trafficking a ‘prolific sexual predator’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly-released court documents filed by federal prosecutors describe former HPD Officer Mason Jordan as a “hands-on sexual offender of multiple children” who allegedly bullied victims to send him their nude pictures and attempted to use his access to police records to cover his tracks.

Jordan, 31, was arrested by agents with the Homeland Security Investigations in New Mexico on Thursday after he was indicted for child sex trafficking and enticing minors to take part in prostitution.

“The sexual exploitation of children is among the most reprehensible crimes we prosecute and deservedly carries severe criminal penalties,” said Clare E. Connors, U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii.

In their motion to detain Jordan, prosecutors alleged that he is a potential flight risk given his status as a former police officer charged with child sex offenses. They also argued he’s a danger to the victims, which include three minors and an adult female he’s accused of cyberstalking.

According to prosecutors, Jordan contacted one of the teenage girls in January 2020 by Instagram, posing as a pimp named “Joey.” They said he told the girl how she could work for him as a prostitute.

“We didn’t go over your prices . . . 100 f*%k, 50 bj,” one of the text messages said, documents showed.

Prosecutors said Jordan later met the girl by a bathroom at a city park where he allegedly “assaulted her and then gave her money.” They said Jordan knew that the girl was underage because he looked up her information on the police department’s database.

That same month, prosecutors said Jordan — using his alias “Joey” again — messaged another teenage girl and asked her to meet him at a shopping center. They said he then assaulted her and tried to give her money.

When the girl reported the alleged assault to the police, prosecutors said he “accessed the police report using his HPD credentials.” Then he tried to delete and Instagram account that he used to contact the teen to allegedly conceal his identity, they said.

“Jordan has been a hands-on sexual offender of multiple children for over nearly half a decade ... a prolific sexual predator,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Olson wrote, in her memorandum supporting the Office of the U.S. Attorney’s motion to detain.

The court documents also alleged that Jordan posed as a teenage girl to cyberstalk a woman he once met as a police officer. Prosecutors said he sent the woman sexually explicit photos of her taken when she was a child, then threatened her if she didn’t send him additional nude photos.

“I have some very revealing pics and vids of you. If you don’t do as I say then it will go all over the Internet and to all your friends on your Instagram. Do we have a deal,” one of the texts said, documents showed.

“If u (sic) tell anyone about our arrangement. ANYONE. Then the whole internet will see. Including all ur (sic) friends and family . . .”

Jordan faces up to five years in prison on the cyberstalking charge. If he’s convicted of sexually exploiting children, he could wind up behind bars for up to 30 years.

Jordan served as an HPD officer from 2013 to 2021. He last worked at the Pearl City station, where in 2020, federal agents raided his locker for evidence. They also seized his computers and cell phones at his home.

Federal authorities said Homeland Security investigators found two memory cards in his locker at the Pearl City station containing secretly record video of a third teenage girl. They also found photographs of him inappropriately touching the same girl’s genitals on his cell phone, prosecutors said, in a motion.

The HPD conducted its own internal investigation, accusing him of additional misconduct involving children.

The HPD alleged that Jordan helped provide alcohol to a minor. He didn’t cooperate with the investigation and the HPD placed him on restricted duty, according to disciplinary records posted annually by the HPD.

He resigned before he could be disciplined, the HPD said.

“The Honolulu Police Department cooperated with a federal investigation. We thought it was important,” said former HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy.

“This is the kind of conduct it’s not tolerated either within the police department, nor their community.”

