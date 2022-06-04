Light to moderate trades for the weekend

Tributes
Light to moderate trade winds are blowing over the islands.
Light to moderate trade winds are blowing over the islands.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Trade wind conditions are expected for the next several days, but the wind speeds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop. That could increase leeward and interior cloud cover, but the atmosphere is rather stable so showers will be sparse. Skies will be mostly clear with dry conditions. The exception will be windward areas of Hawaii Island, where areas of moisture riding in on the trades will bring passing showers.

In surf, a long-period south swell is declining but some chest-high sets are still possible. A couple of small swells from the northwest will keep some fun-size waves coming in for north and west shores, with only short-period wind waves expected for east shores.

