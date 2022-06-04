Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize

Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher game.(California State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif (Gray News) - Two friends in California recently cashed in on their hobby of playing the lottery together.

Haim Torjman and Todd Dooher said they have been purchasing lottery tickets for over a year, and their determination has paid off.

California Lottery officials said they hit the $2 million top prize while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratchers game.

“I’m still in shock. I still have to pinch myself. It’s beyond our wildest imagination!” Dooher said.

The pair said they started playing the lottery as a team when Torjman noticed some scratch-offs in Dooher’s briefcase.

Prior to this $2 million win, Dooher said he believed the most they had ever won was $250. But they never cashed in their winnings, as all their prize money got reinvested into more scratch tickets.

“That’s exactly what we did this time,” Dooher said. “I turned in a $250 winning ticket and a $200 winning ticket and walked out with a stack of $450 worth of tickets. It almost felt like we played with house money.”

Dooher said he didn’t believe his eyes when he realized the two were going to be California Lottery’s newest millionaires.

“I must have checked that ticket several times!” he said.

Officials said the winning ticket was purchased at a Chevron gas station on Burbank Boulevard in Van Nuys, California. The convenience store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Dooher said he plans on putting some of the prize money toward his 401(k) and the two friends would talk about their future lottery plans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports probable case of monkeypox amid nationwide outbreak
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
Ex-HPD officer indicted on ‘egregious’ child sex trafficking charges
FBI, USMS raid suspected game room in Kakaako
Federal agents dismantle suspected game rooms on Oahu, Maui in early-morning raids
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after man, grandsons killed by Texas escapee
Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks return to Fridays for weekly show. (Image: Hilton Hawaiian...
The wait is over! The Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns

Latest News

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
Abbott Nutrition has restarted its formula plant.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during...
No. 1 Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title