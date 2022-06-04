Sources: HPD tracking down suspect in connection with Waianae shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are tracking down the gunman wanted in connection with an early morning shooting on Saturday in Waianae District Park.

Sources said the incident happened around 3 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg by another man following a heated argument, sources also said.

The gunman was said to be wearing a red jacket and red bandana.

HPD said they have opened an attempted murder investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

