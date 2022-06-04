Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Sources: HPD tracking down suspect in connection with Waianae shooting

HPD said they have opened an attempted murder investigation.
HPD said they have opened an attempted murder investigation.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are tracking down the gunman wanted in connection with an early morning shooting on Saturday in Waianae District Park.

Sources said the incident happened around 3 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg by another man following a heated argument, sources also said.

The gunman was said to be wearing a red jacket and red bandana.

HPD said they have opened an attempted murder investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports probable case of monkeypox amid nationwide outbreak
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
Ex-HPD officer indicted on ‘egregious’ child sex trafficking charges
FBI, USMS raid suspected game room in Kakaako
Federal agents dismantle suspected game rooms on Oahu, Maui in early-morning raids
Former Honolulu Police Officer Mason Jordan, center, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sex...
Prosecutors call ex-HPD officer indicted for child sex trafficking a ‘prolific sexual predator’
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after man, grandsons killed by Texas escapee

Latest News

Community workday to temporarily close Hawaii Island beach park
Thousands lined the streets of Waikiki in 2019 for the Honolulu Pride parade.
It’s National Pride Month! And the celebrations in Hawaii will go beyond June
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds take us into June! And winds will back down slightly
Healthcare providers have new testing and masking rules to encourage people to catch up on...
New study shows big drop in cancer screenings among AAPI during pandemic