Sources: HPD tracking down suspect in connection with Waianae shooting
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are tracking down the gunman wanted in connection with an early morning shooting on Saturday in Waianae District Park.
Sources said the incident happened around 3 a.m.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg by another man following a heated argument, sources also said.
The gunman was said to be wearing a red jacket and red bandana.
HPD said they have opened an attempted murder investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
