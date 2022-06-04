Hawaii Island man who sexually assaulted minor sentenced to 10 years behind bars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hilo man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading no contest to multiple sex assault charges against a minor.

Temaurai Border pleaded no contest in February to four counts of second-degree sex assault, one count of second-degree attempted sex assault and one count of third-degree sex assault.

The assaults occurred between May and August 2021, officials said.

“It is my hope that today’s sentencing sends a powerful message to those who betray family trust and prey upon the vulnerable, that they too will be held accountable for their actions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

“Our office will continue to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of crimes that threaten the safety of our keiki.”

